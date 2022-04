HONG KONG, April 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In the late 1980s American aerospace company McDonnell Douglas was locked in a life-or-death struggle with rival Boeing (BA.N). Having assessed the vast potential of the Chinese aviation market, it signed a $1 billion deal in 1992 to supply jetliners to the People’s Republic. At the same time, the company entered into a joint venture with Shanghai Aviation Industrial Corporation to assemble the planes inside China. The hope was that Beijing would direct local airlines to prefer its products, even though it would help the country learn to build a domestic rival to U.S. aircraft.

