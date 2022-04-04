ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat and SZA’s 2022 Best Pop Duo/Group Grammy Win Was Delightfully Chaotic

By Jacklyn Krol
 1 day ago
Doja Cat and SZA took home a Grammy and stole our hearts in the process thanks to their chaotic acceptance speech. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday (April 3). The category for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance was stacked with stellar...

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

