WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Washington D.C. family is hoping for answers after they say their father was brutally beaten at a nursing home in the District. Allen Stroy told WUSA9 in an interview that his father Dennis Stroy, 80, was attacked while living at the Deanwood Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, located in Northeast. More than a month after the attack, Dennis Stroy Jr. died from his injuries on March 20.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 DAYS AGO