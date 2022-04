Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Sunday he's "not confident" former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over all relevant documents to the Jan. 6 committee. What he's saying: "No, I'm not convinced he's handed over everything to us, and that's why it's in the [Department of Justice's] hands now, whether to prosecute him for contempt," Kinzinger told CBS' "Face the Nation."

