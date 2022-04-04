Live-Action 'Spirited Away' Play To Stream on Hulu This Summer

This past weekend saw the long-awaited release of the second season of Bridgerton, Netflix's Regency-era drama, which scored 12 Emmy nominations last year. Many stars have already been confirmed to return for the show's third season, but that's not the only thing Bridgerton fans have to look forward to. It's been announced that the show is getting a spin-off, which will focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel. Rosheuvel is expected to appear on the spin-off alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). According to Deadline, India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO