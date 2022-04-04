ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Vince McMahon Takes The Worst Stunner Ever From Steve Austin At WrestleMania 38

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It was the Attitude Era all over again at WrestleMania 38. After closing WrestleMania Saturday with a victory over Kevin Owens in his first match since WrestleMania 19, Austin returned on WrestleMania Sunday to renew one of the biggest rivalries in wrestling history. Austin came out to confront Vince...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar In The WrestleMania 38 Main Event

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in No Holds Barred Match

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match! When it was first revealed that there were plans to bring back Stone Cold Steven Austin for a special edition of the KO Show for WrestleMania's first night, fans had been wondering what to expect. Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that their segment was going to be the main event of the night as fans had no idea what the real plan was. That was until the two of them had a segment and Kevin Owens officially challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, to which the veteran accepted.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Austin Theory
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat#Attitude Era
ComicBook

WWE Fans Predict The Rock Returning to WrestleMania

There could be a massive spoiler for the end of WrestleMania 38 as fans have spotted the mother and wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the crowd...could it mean a return for the massive former WWE Superstar? Speculation has been rampant over the last year towards WWE's interest in bringing Johnson back to the ring in some form. Much of these rumors and reports have teased that WWE was planning something major for the superstar as the main event of WrestleMania 39 (which notably takes place in Hollywood, CA) and that could very well start tonight according to some fans.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'WrestleMania 38': Roman Reigns becomes a double champion

April 4 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns cemented himself as the Tribal Chief of WWE when he became the Undisputed WWE and Universal Champion at night two of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday. Reigns, whose nicknames also include The Head of the Table, became a double champion after facing Brock Lesnar in the main event of night two. WrestleMania 38 took place in front of a packed crowed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
NFL
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Returns To WWE At WrestleMania 38, Defeats Seth Rollins

There's no smoke and mirrors here, Cody Rhodes is back in WWE. Seth Rollins waited, and waited, and waited for a WrestleMania opponent and Vince McMahon's choice did not disappoint this year. Cody Rhodes, complete with his AEW theme song and entrance, came to the ring and proceeded to pick up his first singles victory at WrestleMania in over a decade.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Steve Austin – Undertaker Photo From WrestleMania Saturday, Kickoff Pre-Show Video

– Below is the WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show video. The panel features Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, and Sam Roberts, along with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. The panel is currently filming outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and the fans who are waiting to get in the stadium are fired up.
WWE
ComicBook

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Reflects on Finishing His WWE Career at WrestleMania 38

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin says he's lucky he had his last match in Dallas, the place where he started his career. Last night, the Texas Rattlesnake came out of retirement for an impromptu No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens in the main event of Wrestlemania 38's Saturday card. The match was a surprise mostly because it was a full "match" in which Austin took several bumps and even had to kick out of a stunner delivered by Kevin Owens himself. Speaking in a backstage interview after the match, Austin confirmed that last night was intended to be his final wrestling match. "I came here looking for anything," Austin said. "This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches."
WWE
FanSided

WrestleMania attendance record: WWE’s record crowd for flagship event

WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here is the record for the largest attendance in the event’s history. WrestleMania 38 has arrived, and will take over the Dallas, Texas area. Nights One and Two of the massive wrestling event will take place inside the massive AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
411mania.com

WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Backstage At Wrestlemania, Notes From WWE Business Summit, WWE Selling Commemorative Chair

– PWInsider reports that Kurt Angle is backstage at Wrestlemania 38. He was interviewed for various WWE projects along with others this weekend. – PWInsider also reported that WWE held their Business Summit before Wrestlemania in Dallas. Stephanie McMahon was the host. The event highlighted WWE’s reach, digital and social media impressions and business partners. Johnny Knoxville, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were part of the presentation, with the latter two getting a ‘New Day Rocks’ chant.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy