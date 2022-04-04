ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

2 Wyoming girls found safe after multi-state search

By Jenny Ivy
 1 day ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – UPDATE: The Colorado Bureau of Investigation canceled a missing and endangered alert sent Sunday night for two girls presumed to have been taken by their mother who does not have custody.

CBI on Monday did not disclose where or how the children from Wyoming were found and only noted that the 2- and 4-year-old were “safely located.”

ORIGINAL: Authorities are alerting people in Colorado to be on the lookout for two young children who were suspected to be taken by their mother in Wyoming and are traveling to Amarillo, Texas.

Officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were notified Sunday night by Wyoming State Patrol that a 4-year-old and 2-year-old were believed to have been taken by their mother, Alexis Roth (picture below), who does not have custody of them.

Alexis Roth (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The children’s names are Aspen Roth and Serenity Naslund. Aspen is 4 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 3-foot-5 and weighs 30 pounds.

Serenity is 2 years old with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 3 feet tall and 25 pounds.

The mother is reportedly driving a 2009 white Dodge Caravan with a Wyoming license plate: 16-9068.

A 3-month-old infant who is allowed to be within the mother’s custody is also presumed to be with them.

The mother suspected of taking them is 23 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 120 pounds.

Roth is believed to have taken the children around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and could be traveling through Colorado.

If you are able to report any information, police are asking you to call 911 or the Buffalo Police Department at 307-684-5581.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

WIBW

Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About 16 days after she was last seen, a missing 17-year-old from Manhattan has been found safe. The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday morning, March 25, to notify the community that Yasmin, a 17-year-old girl from Manhattan who had gone missing, had been found safe.
MANHATTAN, KS
CBS Denver

Endangered Missing Alert Deactived: 2 Girls Who Were With Non-Custodial Mother From Wyoming Found

(CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an endangered missing alert for two little girls who were believed to be with their non-custodial mother. They were believed to be traveling from Buffalo, Wyoming to Amarillo, Texas, but they were found on Monday. CBI says the 4-year-old and 2-year-old were taken by Alexis Roth, 23 in a car on Sunday. Alexis Roth (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation) Investigators say Roth also had a 3-month-old girl with her, but she has custody of that child.
BUFFALO, WY
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
