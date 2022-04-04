ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting near Belmont Park under investigation; 3 detained

By Hope Sloop
 1 day ago

SAN DIEGO – Three people were detained Sunday as police were investigating a shooting near Belmont Park in Mission Beach, according to police and local news reports.

About 7:30 p.m., gunfire was reported in the 3100 block of Mission Boulevard, police said. No victims or injuries were reported as of late Sunday.

The San Diego Union-Tribune spoke to a witness who told a reporter she heard six gunshots she initially believed to be fireworks , prompting security personnel to instruct people to clear out of the area.

Men beat up, carjack Uber driver

The three detained all came from the same vehicle, which officers were alerted to by witnesses, according to the Union-Tribune. They included a driver and two passengers, one of whom reportedly fled the vehicle before officers tracked him down. None were publicly identified.

The incident is under investigation.

