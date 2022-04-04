ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch H.E.R. Perform With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the 2022 Grammys

By Jazz Monroe
 1 day ago
H.E.R. performed a medley with assistance from Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis at the 2022 Grammys tonight. With Jam and Lewis, she opened with “Damage.” Barker...

Zelenskyy Introduces John Legend–Led Ukraine Tribute Performance at 2022 Grammys: Watch

John Legend performed a tribute to the people of Ukraine during the 2022 Grammy Awards. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, introduced the segment with a personalized, pre-recorded speech about the importance of speaking up about the ongoing war. Legend played “Free,” a brand new song that he released today (April 3), on piano and was joined by Ukrainian musician Siuzanna Iglidan, Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. At the end, viewers were directed to a donation page for Ukraine. Watch below.
MUSIC
NBC Miami

Grammy 2022 Performers: Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and More

Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3. The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.
MUSIC
UPI News

Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R. to perform at Grammy Awards

March 24 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste and H.E.R. will take the stage at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced a new round of performers Thursday. Nas and Chris Stapleton have also joined the lineup. In addition, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Goes Goth in Blazer Cape Dress and Futuristic Boots at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish brought goth aesthetics to the future in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The Academy Award-winning musician arrived on the red carpet in an oversized black dress by Rick Owens with long sleeves and an asymmetric train. However, this wasn’t your standard LBD; her ensemble was designed to look like an oversized suit jacket draped across her front, with the back seams serving as the neckline. The piece included interior sleeves, as well as a silky slit knee-length skirt — mimicking blazer lining — and sharp accents shaped like...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KRMG

Grammys live | Jon Batiste wins album of the year

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the 64th annual Grammy Awards, being presented Sunday in Las Vegas (all times local):. Jon Batiste’s “We Are” has won the Grammy Award for album of the year. Batiste was the year’s most nominated artist, and had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pitchfork

Watch Silk Sonic Open the 2022 Grammys With “777”

Silk Sonic kicked off the Grammys tonight (April 3) with a special, pyrotechnic-filled performance of “777.” Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars donned sparkly white get-ups and performed with a full band and horn section to start the ceremony. They also interpolated James Brown’s “Get On Up.” Watch it all go down below.
MUSIC
