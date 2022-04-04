Watch H.E.R. Perform With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners.
Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton
Song...
