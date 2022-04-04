Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Lincoln

Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon in Lincoln on gun, drug and burglary charges after police shut down a portion of Transalpine Road for several hours. Kassan Erico Germain, 31 of Dorchester Center, Massachusetts, and Amani D. Perkins, 23 of Boston, Massachusetts, were arrested after they allegedly entered a home on Transalpine Road. The pair were charged with burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated drug trafficking, criminal mischief and criminal threatening.
Comments / 0