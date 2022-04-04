ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, ME

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Lincoln

By Brooke Reilly
foxbangor.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — A traffic stop in Lincoln led to a drug bust on Friday. According to the...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

2 people arrested on gun and drug charges after welfare check closes down Lincoln road

Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon in Lincoln on gun, drug and burglary charges after police shut down a portion of Transalpine Road for several hours. Kassan Erico Germain, 31 of Dorchester Center, Massachusetts, and Amani D. Perkins, 23 of Boston, Massachusetts, were arrested after they allegedly entered a home on Transalpine Road. The pair were charged with burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated drug trafficking, criminal mischief and criminal threatening.
LINCOLN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, ME
Crime & Safety
Penobscot County, ME
Crime & Safety
County
Penobscot County, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, ME
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WETM 18 News

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Meth and Cash Seized, Warrant Issued for Suspected Drug Dealer

NEW HOLLAND, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old Donna Sumner of Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, states the New Holland Police Department. Sumner is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and related offenses. Authorities state that on March 17, 2022, at approximately 11:11...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Police#Methamphetamine#Broadway
KTLA

9 arrested, $200K in stolen merch, cash recovered in CHP investigation into retail theft group

Nine people were arrested and $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash were recovered during an investigation into a criminal retail theft organization in Southern California, authorities announced Friday. For months, investigators have been looking into an organization known as the South American Theft Group, which has been targeting popular retailers throughout the state since March […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Buffalo County barn fire kills 100 cows

ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) — A barn fire in Buffalo County killed an estimated 100 cattle Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. The Buffalo County Communications Center took the call of a fire at S1878 Hwy. N in the town of Lincoln, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews from 12 departments spanning five counties were dispatched to the...
97X

9-Year-Old Boy Turned In Mother To Cops For Drunk Driving

March 21 - Florida woman, Kristin Wiley, was caught in a lie after she told police she had not been drinking and driving. Wiley's 9-year-old son chimed in from the backseat, "Mom, you can’t lie to the police. You did drink." According to Police, the 49-year-old teacher was driving...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kool AM

Maine Man Dead, Woman Injured, In Thursday Night Crash

A Central Maine man is dead and his female passenger is injured following a crash on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, 22 year old Brad Daggett, of New Sharon, was driving his 2010 F-250 pickup truck on Route 225 (also known as Rome Road) in Rome at just after 8 o'clock last night. He reportedly lost control of the truck and the vehicle left the road. The truck struck several trees and it rolled several times before coming to rest on its side.

Comments / 0

Community Policy