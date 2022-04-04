ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zelenskyy delivered a video address at the Grammys and asked for help for Ukraine: 'Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos'

By Hannah Getahun
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks on screen during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared in a pre-recorded message at the Grammys on Sunday.
  • He spoke about the human toll of Russia's war in Ukraine and urged viewers to support his country.
  • "Our loved ones don't know if we will be together again," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a pre-recorded video message at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, during which he asked viewers to support his country as it resists the Russian invasion.

"The war. What's more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," Zelenskyy said in the address, which was delivered in English from a bunker in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city.

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos," he continued.

Zelenskyy spoke about the human toll the war has taken on Ukrainian civilians, saying that 153 children have died and more than 400 have been injured since the war began.

"Our loved ones don't know if we will be together again," Zelenskyy said, adding: "The war doesn't let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence."

He also urged Grammys viewers to support Ukraine.

"Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV," Zelenskyy said. "Support us in any way you can — any, but not silence."

Zelenskyy also appeared on American media earlier on Sunday. During an interview with CBS, Zelenskyy accused Russia of genocide and said it wanted the "elimination of the whole nation and the people" of Ukraine.

