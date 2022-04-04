ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga appears to honor Tony Bennett during her Grammys performance by placing a hand on her shoulder

By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKeBQ_0eyRzyYB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jT1hC_0eyRzyYB00
Lady Gaga performs at the 2022 Grammys.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

  • Lady Gaga performed at the 2022 Grammys without her duet partner Tony Bennett.
  • The 95-year-old crooner was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's and did not attend the ceremony.
  • Gaga appeared to subtly salute her friend by touching her shoulder, where Bennett's hand has been.

Lady Gaga paid tribute to her friend Tony Bennett on Sunday when she performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards .

The duo were nominated for album of the year for their second collaborative album, "Love for Sale," a jazzy collection of Cole Porter covers.

Gaga took the stage to perform the album's title track and "Do I Love You" in honor of Bennett , who was not in attendance. A pretaped video of Bennett introduced Gaga, and clips from their past performances were shown behind her onstage.

At one point, Gaga put her hand on her shoulder in a tangibly emotional moment. Fans online were quick to note a parallel between Gaga's gesture and photos of the duo released to promote their album, with Bennett's hand resting on the pop star's shoulder.

A similar moment occurs in the "Love for Sale" trailer when Bennett subtly embraces Gaga in the recording studio.

The 95-year-old crooner announced his retirement from performing last year, shortly after revealing his Alzheimer's diagnosis .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Insider
Insider

349K+

Followers

25K+

Posts

161M+

Views

Follow Insider and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Cole Porter
Person
Tony Bennett
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Richard Williams Speaks Out on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘We Don’t Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone Else’

Click here to read the full article. Richard Williams has weighed in on Will Smith’s controversial actions at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, when the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony. Shortly after the altercation, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the tennis coach father to Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.” “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams told NBC News, via his son Chavoita LeSane. “But we don’t condone anyone...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Performing#Crave
musictimes.com

Tony Bennett Health Status: Why Lady Gaga Has To Represent Them Both in Grammys 2022

On Sunday night, Tony Bennett, who has a duets record with Lady Gaga that is nominated for five Grammys, will not perform with her at the Grammys 2022. "I Get a Kick Out of You" and "Love for Sale" have been nominated for Record of the Year and Album of the Year at this year's Awards, but only Lady Gaga will be able to attend. Bennett, as many people know, has health concerns.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Heidi Montag accuses Lady Gaga of destroying her music career

Heidi Montag has accused Lady Gaga of sabotaging her music career.The two stars both worked with music producer RedOne – real name Nadir Khayat – during their early years in the music industry. On a recent episode of the Unpopular with Jacques Peterson podcast, reality TV star Montag opened up about a 2009 feud over Gaga’s song “Fashion”.Montag explained that Khayat was going to have her record “Fashion,” originally written by Gaga, as long as she approved it.According to Montag, Gaga consented, saying: “Great, sure, she can have that song”.“So then I recorded it and it was my...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Performs at Pre-GRAMMYs Event After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell. The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
MTV

Justin Bieber Kept Censors On Their Toes With 'Peaches' Grammys Performance

Justin Bieber brought his “Peaches” down to Sin City at the 64th Grammy Awards for a performance of the Justice cut. Opening the performance with a stripped-back intro, the Biebs showed off his skills on the old 88s. As the beat transitioned, Bieber was joined by his “Peaches” collaborators Daniel Caesar and Giveon, along with a full band.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Is a Jazz Powerhouse in Giant Bow Dress and Gold Pumps for Grammy Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga showcased her jazz vocal skills in sharp style while performing in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The musician was nominated with Tony Bennett for five awards this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. The Academy Award-winning musician took to the stage to perform a jazz musical tribute, featuring the songs “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Along with a band and a video-taped introduction from Bennett, her performance was complete with a sharp mint green gown. The strapless silk number featured a...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

349K+
Followers
25K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy