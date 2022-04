Although conclusive evidence about the effects of caffeine during pregnancy on you and your baby is still lacking, it is better to cut down on caffeine during pregnancy. The American College of Gynecology and Obstetrics recommends not consuming more than 200 mg of caffeine each day during pregnancy. This means you should not have more than two 6-ounce cups, one and a half 8-ounce cups, or one 12-ounce cup of coffee. Be sure to check the size of your cup and the amount of caffeine in the brand of the coffee to know how much caffeine you are getting.

