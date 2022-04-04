ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

One hurt after vehicle hits building in Myrtle Beach

By Josh Kisner
 1 day ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials were sent to a building on Fantasy Harbour Boulevard in Myrtle Beach at 9:47 p.m. Sunday.

HCFR says a pillar on the building is damaged. No word on the condition on the person hurt.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

