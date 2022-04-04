ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Motorcycle accident claims Gainesville man

By Staff reports
mainstreetdailynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gainesville man died Sunday when he drove his motorcycle off the road along State...

www.mainstreetdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Woman, 60, dies after losing control of her motorcycle in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK — A 60-year-old woman died early Saturday morning after losing control of her motorcycle. Florida Highway Patrol said the Kenneth City woman was riding eastbound on 54th Avenue North, in the right lane, approaching 31st Street North. Around 2:07 a.m., she lost control of her motorcycle for an unknown reason, police say, and the motorcycle collided with a curb west of 31st Street North.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Gainesville, FL
Accidents
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
WCJB

UPDATE: Lake Butler man who shot 3 people is now a nationwide manhunt

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.
LAKE BUTLER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#Florida Highway Patrol#County Road#Off The Road
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
WCJB

Marion County couple wanted by authorities after not relinquishing children

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County couple is on the run with three children after dodging sheriff’s deputies and DCF efforts to take the kids. Marion County deputies are searching for 29-year old Jarrod LaDuke and 27-year old Ashley Winningham after both avoided county and state efforts for a well-being check on the three kids at their home in Citra.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Scooter rider, 81, crashes before hitting bus in Pinellas Park, police say

PINELLAS PARK — An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after sliding on the roadway to avoid hitting a bus, police say. Pinellas Park Police say James Woods, 81, of Pinellas Park, was riding a 2022 motor scooter east on 70th Avenue approaching 44th Street North around 2:35 p.m. on Friday. A Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus was stopped at a local bus stop, but Woods was unable to slow down.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
WMBB

Several hurt in multiple-vehicle crash north of Bonifay

UPDATE: April 2, 2022 9:24 p.m. BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Florida Highway Patrol, 5 people were hurt in the accident Saturday afternoon. Troopers said a 19-year-old man from Florence, Alabama was driving a pickup truck with three other passengers, The truck was heading north on Highway 79 while the second car, a SUV, […]
BONIFAY, FL
WCJB

Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A video posted to social media shows the moment an 18 wheeler crashed into a Levy County school bus critically injuring two girls on Wednesday. The video was posted anonymously to the Twisted Truckers Facebook page. The 10-second video shows the semi-truck headed north on U.S. Highway 19 and a bus is stopped in the road in front. The truck attempts to veer at the last moment colliding with the rear left side of the bus.
LEVY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy