NHL

Ducks' John Gibson: On wrong end of blowout loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Gibson allowed six goals on 46 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers. It was a little surprising to...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

ANAHEIM & ARIZONA BRAWL AFTER ZEGRAS EMBARRASES YOTES W/ MICHIGAN GOAL

Friday night's match featuring the Anaheim Ducks & the Arizona Coyotes ended in Bedlam. This wasn't a great night to be an Arizona Coyote. Trevor Zegras was up to his usual antics, pulling off one crazy play after the other. Coyotes could simply hope to hang on. The Ducks led the 'Yotes 5-0 fifty-five minutes into the match; with five minutes remaining, the Ducks poked at a loose puck in the crease of ARI G Josef Korenar. Jay Beagle & the rest of the Coyotes' five-man unit took exception.
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
NBC Sports

Yeo explains Flyers' decision to scratch Yandle, ending his ironman streak

VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers made the unenviable decision to end Keith Yandle's NHL record ironman streak. The day officially came Saturday, April 2, 2022. For the first time since March 22, 2009, Yandle will be scratched and not play in a game. He had played in 989 consecutive games, the most in NHL history and 11 away from 1,000 straight.
NHL
Person
Anthony Stolarz
markerzone.com

JAY BEAGLE SPEAKS ABOUT ALTERCATION WITH DUCKS' TROY TERRY

After a couple of days of the dust settling, Jay Beagle spoke with Coyotes' media regarding his brush up with the Anaheim Ducks' F Troy Terry. The controversy has drawn national attention both US & Canadian. Some people think that's just hockey. Others think the unchecked barbarism belongs in the past.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Ducks Can't Keep Up with Oilers, Fall 6-1 at Honda Center

The Edmonton Oilers raced out to an early lead tonight at Honda Center and didn't look back, defeating the Ducks by a 6-1 score to sweep a three-game season series. Three Oilers, including NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid and defenseman Tyson Barrie, led Edmonton offensively with three points apiece. "It's...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helps out on game-winner

Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Schmaltz set up Shayne Gostisbehere's goal with 15 seconds left in the extra session. The helper gave Schmaltz six points in his last seven outings. He's at 48 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 50 contests, though linemate Clayton Keller (leg) is done for the year. That could lead to Schmaltz taking a step back on offense over the final month of the season, as the two forwards showed strong chemistry.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Ducks
NHL

Preview: Ducks Host Oilers on CHOC Day at Honda Center

Following a quick trip to the desert, the Ducks return home tonight to the host the division rival Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center. The Ducks earned points on both ends of the season's final back-to-back, rolling to a convincing 5-0 shutout win in Arizona Friday after a 3-2 shootout loss to Dallas the night prior.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: State of the Atlantic Division races

As we hit the first full week of April, and the last weeks of the 2021-22 NHL season play out, two particular playoff races have been the hottest: the near-daily flip-flop of the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars for the second wild card in the Western Conference, and the non-Florida Panthers clubs that are playoff-bound from the Atlantic Division.
NHL
FOX Sports

Vegas takes on Vancouver, aims for 6th straight home win

Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4, fourth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Vancouver trying to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Golden Knights are 15-5-1 against Pacific opponents. Vegas leads the Western Conference with 10 shorthanded goals, led by William Karlsson...
NHL
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Ducks

The Oilers begin a three-game California road trip against the Ducks on Sunday night. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers begin a three-game road trip through California on Sunday night when they face the Anaheim Ducks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen...
NHL
FOX Sports

Arizona visits St. Louis following overtime victory

LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Zack MacEwen: Out Sunday

MacEwen (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Rangers, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. MacEwen was injured in a fight with Wayne Simmonds on Saturday but it's unclear exactly what he's dealing with. The 25-year-old has racked up 101 PIM with seven points in 66 games this season. He'll be considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Columbus.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
CBS Sports

