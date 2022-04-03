ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-Run Fourth Propels Baseball to 8-4 Series-Clinching Win over Texas A&M

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball used a five-run fourth inning against Texas A&M to put the game out of reach early, finishing with an 8-4 victory over the Aggies on Sunday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The series-clinching win moves the Crimson Tide to 17-12 overall and 4-5 in Southeastern Conference...

Aggies Lose Rubber Match at Alabama, 8-4

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies dropped an 8-4 decision to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Sunday’s rubber match at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Aggies jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two-run home run by Ryan Targac in the second inning, but Alabama (17-12, 4-5 SEC) responded with five runs in the fourth and two in the seventh to stake claim to a 7-2 edge.
