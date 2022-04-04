ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast

 1 day ago

A wet start to the week with a freeze to finish. Senators blame Missouri House for delay in state...

Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Sunshine and Warmth Friday

The snow showers Springfield saw around 3 have moved to the east with rain mixed. A Freeze Warning is in effect for a majority of the Ozarks which will start at midnight and last until 9 am Friday. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid-20s to the low 30s with clearing skies across the Ozarks tonight. So if you have any plants make sure to protect them and bring them inside.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

