Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Honored at 2022 Grammys 9 Days After His Death: Watch

An emotional tribute . Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer of the Foo Fighters, was honored at the 2022 Grammys with a moving video honoring his contribution to music .

"So, this was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won ... three Grammy Awards earlier today. But they are of course not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins," host Trevor Noah told the audience in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. "Our thoughts go out to Taylor's family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all of their fans around the globe. We would like to take a moment now to remember Taylor."

The tribute video, which was set to "My Hero" — one of the band's biggest hits — featured clips of Hawkins on the drums, performing with his bandmates and smiling at the camera. The segment, which led into the In Memoriam portion of the evening, closed out with footage of the enormous crowd at a Foo Fighters show singing the hit.

Hawkins died on Friday, March 25, while the band was on tour in South America. The musician, who was 50 at the time of his death, had 10 substances in his system when he passed away , according to Colombian authorities. His sudden passing occurred nine days before Foo Fighters were set to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The late Taylor Hawkins appears on screen during an In Memoriam tribute at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Prior to the awards show, the band released two statements after the Taylor Hawkins and the Coattails founder’s death.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” Foo Fighters wrote via Twitter on March 25. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Four days later, the group took to the social media platform to announce that they canceled the rest of their world tour in the wake of Hawkins’ tragic death.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement Tuesday, March 29, urging fans to mourn and celebrate the Texas native’s life: “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to her, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl previously lost another bandmate when Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died by suicide in April 1994. After the "Come As You Are" singer's death, Grohl considered quitting music, he told Hot Press in 2017.

“I couldn’t imagine stepping on stage or sitting down at a drum stool and playing music any more. It would just bring me back to the heartbreaking place of losing Kurt,” the multi-instrumentalist revealed. “A long time went by where it felt that music was going to break my heart again. Then I realized that, actually, music was the one thing that was going to heal it.”

Watch Hawkins' Grammys tribute in the video above.