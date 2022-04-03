ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Honored at 2022 Grammys 9 Days After His Death: Watch

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlS4P_0eyRyV2b00

An emotional tribute . Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer of the Foo Fighters, was honored at the 2022 Grammys with a moving video honoring his contribution to music .

"So, this was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won ... three Grammy Awards earlier today. But they are of course not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins," host Trevor Noah told the audience in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. "Our thoughts go out to Taylor's family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all of their fans around the globe. We would like to take a moment now to remember Taylor."

See What the Stars Wore on the Grammys 2022 Red Carpet

Read article

The tribute video, which was set to "My Hero" — one of the band's biggest hits — featured clips of Hawkins on the drums, performing with his bandmates and smiling at the camera. The segment, which led into the In Memoriam portion of the evening, closed out with footage of the enormous crowd at a Foo Fighters show singing the hit.

Hawkins died on Friday, March 25, while the band was on tour in South America. The musician, who was 50 at the time of his death, had 10 substances in his system when he passed away , according to Colombian authorities. His sudden passing occurred nine days before Foo Fighters were set to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVPSR_0eyRyV2b00
The late Taylor Hawkins appears on screen during an In Memoriam tribute at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Prior to the awards show, the band released two statements after the Taylor Hawkins and the Coattails founder’s death.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” Foo Fighters wrote via Twitter on March 25. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins' Friendship Through the Years

Read article

Four days later, the group took to the social media platform to announce that they canceled the rest of their world tour in the wake of Hawkins’ tragic death.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement Tuesday, March 29, urging fans to mourn and celebrate the Texas native’s life: “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to her, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Stars We've Lost in 2022

Read article

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl previously lost another bandmate when Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died by suicide in April 1994. After the "Come As You Are" singer's death, Grohl considered quitting music, he told Hot Press in 2017.

“I couldn’t imagine stepping on stage or sitting down at a drum stool and playing music any more. It would just bring me back to the heartbreaking place of losing Kurt,” the multi-instrumentalist revealed. “A long time went by where it felt that music was going to break my heart again. Then I realized that, actually, music was the one thing that was going to heal it.”

Watch Hawkins' Grammys tribute in the video above.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Arrives In Los Angeles

The remains of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have arrived in L.A. on the bands private plane, and the emotions from the group are palpable. The plain-black casket was loaded onto the chartered 757 jet Tuesday at the El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia ... he arrived at LAX later the same day.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Trevor Noah
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Colombian
HollywoodLife

Tommy Lee Reveals He Spoke To Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death: ‘Words’ Are ‘Difficult’

Tommy Lee shared a heartfelt response to friend and fellow drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, sharing that words are “difficult” at this time. Losing a friend is never easy, and clearly, for drummer Tommy Lee, 59, the unexpected shock of losing friend Taylor Hawkins at just 50 has been overwhelming. Taking to his Instagram to open up about the loss, Tommy wrote out an in-depth post discussing how he spoke with Taylor just shortly before his death, sharing: “I wish this was some s***y dream.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy