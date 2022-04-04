ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

A Watergate prosecutor says the 457-minute gap in Trump's White House call logs could be masking 'incalculably worse' behavior than Nixon's

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLrxb_0eyRy5QC00
Former President Donald Trump is under scrutiny for a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in the White House's call logs on the day of the Capitol riot.

Evan Vucci/AP

  • A Watergate prosecutor compared Donald Trump's phone-log gap to the gap in a Richard Nixon call.
  • She said Trump's gap might've hidden something more serious than what experts think Nixon omitted.
  • "A lot can be said in 457 minutes," Jill Wine-Banks wrote of Trump's call-log gap.

A Watergate prosecutor on Saturday compared Donald Trump's missing January 6, 2021, phone logs to a minutes-long gap in one of Richard Nixon's calls related to the scandal that cost Nixon his presidency — and she concluded that Trump's case had the potential to be far more serious.

"It is often said that Nixon's cover-up was worse than his underlying crime. The reverse is potentially true for Trump," Jill Wine-Banks wrote in an op-ed article published by NBC News .

"Trump's records gap is 25 times as long as Nixon's, but his alleged crime could be incalculably worse," she concluded.

Trump is under scrutiny over a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in the White House's call logs on the day of the Capitol riot. The absence of these call records has also prompted the House January 6 committee to investigate what one unnamed lawmaker has called a "possible cover-up."

"A lot can be said in 457 minutes," Wine-Banks wrote. "Comparisons to the 18.5-minute gap in a crucial President Richard Nixon recording were immediately obvious to me."

Wine-Banks, who cross-examined Nixon's secretary in 1973 about the gap, also observed she was "not the only to make that connection" between Trump and Nixon.

"First, Nixon's gap seems — based on my experience and other experts — to have been a deliberate erasure," she wrote. "Is Trump's? We don't have enough evidence to say for sure yet, but the missing chunk certainly appears deliberate."

Wine-Banks said the missing information in Trump's case seemed "suspicious" and prompted a "series of urgent follow-up questions."

"It is unlikely, even incredible, that no one called in to the president for 457 minutes during a crisis when he was in the White House," she wrote. "Even calls that go unanswered in the White House should be listed on official logs."

Wine-Banks added that while the gap in Nixon's conversation was "about covering up a third-rate burglary," any calls that Trump made during the insurrection were notable given scrutiny about whether he broke any laws while trying to cling to power after losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 US election.

The Watergate scandal centered on the Nixon administration's efforts to cover up its involvement in a 1972 break-in at the Democratic National Committee's headquarters in Washington, DC. The scandal led to Nixon's resignation from the presidency in August 1974.

Parallels were often drawn between Watergate and the numerous scandals that plagued the White House during Trump's presidency.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 393

DILLIGAF69
1d ago

Author is a day late and a dollar short or just continuing to push liberal propaganda. It's already been established that there were no time gaps.

Reply(57)
109
sam
1d ago

Still a ghost hunt . Trying so hard to find anything so he can’t become president again. Very pathetic. This country was 100 times better and going in the right direction when he was president

Reply(38)
94
Titans Bertram
1d ago

Media intentionally puts out false information and continues with it even after it has been exposed as untrue because they know most of the sheep don't pay close enough attention

Reply(9)
43
Related
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Manhattan DA accused of dropping criminal case against Trump

In a resignation letter published in the New York Times, prosecutor Mark Pomerantz claimed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is abandoning its investigation into former President Trump. MSNBC Legal Analyst Jill Wine-Banks shares why the case could still be moving forward. March 27, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Will Trump ever be indicted in New York? Prosecutor's resignation offers new clues

The New York D.A. has paused the criminal probe into Trump’s finances and has signaled he will not indict him unless new evidence emerges. The top prosecutor on the case has resigned, writing in a letter “Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations” and that failing to prosecute him “is a grave failure of justice.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal implications.March 24, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watergate#Washington Dc#Ap#Nbc News
MSNBC

Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Business Insider

451K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy