Sheboygan Falls comes together for boy killed in assault

By Ubah Ali
 1 day ago
The tragic death of 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has rocked the community of Sheboygan Falls. The community is trying to help any way they can, which includes making sure children who knew Oliver, are supported after learning of his death.

Police said Oliver was strangled inside his own home at Plank Trail Apartments in Sheboygan Falls Wednesday. Sheboygan Falls Police say the boy's mother is expected to be charged with his death this week.

Community members say they're shocked by what happened, but are focusing on wrapping their arms around the family.

The community of Sheboygan Falls is honoring the life of Oliver Hitchcock in many ways such as asking people to wear his favorite color, purple.

"It will be nice to see everybody showing up in purple for Oliver," Ashley Schmidt said.

The town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department posted this on its Facebook page encouraging all those who attend Sheboygan Falls School District to wear purple in memory of Oliver.

"Sheboygan Falls has always been really great about coming together in the time of need," Ashley said.

Ashley Schmidt and Heather Masterson have children who attend the same school Oliver did. They both say they've prepared their children for what's to come at school tomorrow.

The school district will also have counselors available.

As mother's, Heather and Ashley say they wanted to do more so they're organizing a community vigil Sunday April 10.

"Make sure to keep his name alive and know that he was very well loved," Heather stated. "We want this family to know we're here and have their backs," Ashley added.

Over at Frankie's Pub & Grill, a benefit is planned for April 24, with 10% of proceeds going to the Hitchcock family.

Bartender Eric Brushert said they are expecting huge crowds already.

"It doesn't surprise me, it's just something we do here," he said.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to help Oliver's dad and 11-year-old brother to get through the difficult days and weeks ahead.

