Grammys: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler Perform Stephen Sondheim Medley

By Abbey White
 1 day ago
Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler celebrated the work of Stephen Sondheim during a 2022 Grammys In Memoriam tribute, which featured some of the late musical theater composer and lyricist’s most popular songs.

Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler performed a medley of Sondheim hits on Sunday night, their performances presenting different motifs, as part of a Grammy segment honoring both the icon as well as the other individuals the music industry lost this past year.

Each performer, including Odom and Platt who were both nominated for Grammys this year, took on a different Sondheim classic. Platt, dressed in black, opened the tribute, singing “Not A Day Goes By” from Merrily We Roll Along , while Erivo, dressed in black and silver, and Odom Jr. in a yellow suit, performed a soft duet of “Send in the Clowns” from A Little Night Music.

Zegler, in a flowing red gown, then took to the stage, standing next to Erivo and Odom as she began to sing “Somewhere” from West Side Story , a cinematic adaptation of which she starred in. Towards the end of the performance, Platt rejoined the other three on the stage, with all four singing as an ensemble before ending the song to a resounding, standing ovation.

Sondheim died on Nov. 26 at 91. The lyricist and composer was famous for his work on musical theater classics beyond those featured in the medley, including Into the Woods, Company and Sweeney Todd . He received a number of accolades and honors throughout his decades-long career, including a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar and seven Grammys.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are behind held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Click here to read the full article.

