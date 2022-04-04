South Carolina shuts down UConn 64-49 to win 2nd national championship, ending Huskies' undefeated streak in title games

The drive from the UConn campus in Storrs to Worcester, Massachusetts can be done in just over an hour, give or take a few minutes of Massachusetts gridlock. For the folks who run the UConn women’s basketball program, the proximity was convenient a few years ago. It so happened that one of the best high school players in the country was honing her game at Worcester Academy as UConn was pursuing its next big recruiting catch.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO