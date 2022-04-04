Travis Barker, Lenny Kravitz, H.E.R. Perform at 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Recording Academy has unveiled more performers for the 64th Grammy Awards. Nominees Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R, Nas and Chris Stapleton will join previously announced Olivia Rodrigo, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. Additionally, Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo, current nominees Leslie Odom Jr. and Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will perform during a special In Memoriam segment, featuring songs of Stephen Sondheim.
The second round of performers are nominated in the following categories:
Batiste received a leading 11 nominations this year: Record Of The Year (“Freedom”),...
