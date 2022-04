Tiger Woods will hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce whether he will play in the 86th Masters Tournament. The press conference is set for 11 a.m. ET. Woods was critically injured in a single-car crash in Los Angeles in February 2021, leaving him with fractures to both the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula in his right leg, as well as damage to the ankle bones and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg.

