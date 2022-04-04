Hayes scores shootout winner as Flyers edge Rangers

The Philadelphia Flyers’ Kevin Hayes (13) shoots the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin for a goal during the shootout of an NHL game Sunday in New York. The Flyers won 4-3. AP photo

NEW YORK — Kevin Hayes scored the only goal of the shootout and Martin Jones made 43 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Hayes lifted the puck past Igor Shesterkin as the Flyers got just their ninth road win in 34 games this season.

“It’s always special to be back at MSG. I have a lot good memories here,″ said Hayes, who played five seasons for the Rangers. “And it’s nice to get the shootout winner.”

Cam York and Owen Tippett scored early in the first period and Joel Farabee tallied 44 seconds into the third to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead before the Rangers rallied for three goals to send the game to overtime.

“We battled hard. That’s a good team and they throw a lot of pucks at the net,” Jones said. “The guys up front played with a lot of energy. We competed hard the whole night.”

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Mika Zibanejad and Andrew Copp also scored for the Rangers, who lost their second straight at home. Shesterkin finished with 23 saves.

“It was a good point, being down 3-0 and battling back,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Their goalie played really well … I thought we played a pretty good game overall.”

The Flyers came in 40 points behind the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division but — playing with a youth-infused lineup — managed to upend the home team. New York had won its last three games against the Flyers and had a 5-2-1 mark in the last eight meetings.

Jones made 13 saves in the first and 19 in the second before Panarin ruined his shutout bid at 1:22 of the third period with his 19th goal.

“Jones was outstanding,” Flyers coach Mike Yeo said. “He was playing with poise and confidence.”

Zibanejad pulled the Rangers within one with 4 1/2 minutes left with his 27th goal before Copp tied it just 12 seconds later.

“It was a really good comeback by us in the third,” said Copp, who has points in six of seven games since he was acquired from Winnipeg on March 21. “There’s a lot of belief. We feel like we are a really good team and good teams can come back.”

The Rangers then had a power-play chance late in the third when Hayden Hodgson was assessed a tripping penalty with 3:11 remaining. Jones stopped a point-blank chance by Jonny Brodzinski with 16.6 seconds left.

The Flyers, who lost 6-3 at home against Toronto on Saturday, jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by York and Tippett early in the first.

York scored his third at 5:54 when his shot through traffic from the point eluded Shesterkin. Nate Thompson.

Tippett made it 2-0 at 6:44 when he rifled his seventh of the season – and first as a Flyer – past Shesterkin. Tippett was acquired from the Panthers as part of the trade which sent Claude Giroux to Florida last month. Hayes had an assist for his 15th point in his last 15 games.

“It was a good step for our team,” Hayes said. ”I’m just trying to lead by example the best way I can. It’s a demanding job. You have to show up and be consistent.”

Farabee made it 3-0 at the 44-second mark of the third with his 16th goal.

Rangers forward Filip Chytil hit the right post with a backhand with just over seven minutes left and Alexis Lafreniere had a one-timer at 19:12 that was smothered by Jones. Defenseman Jacob Trouba’s fluttering shot also hit the post with six minutes left in second.

Shesterkin denied Tippett twice on breakaways in the middle period. He is 32-10-4 this season.

“The goalie of the other team played really well and we didn’t win,” Shesterkin said through a translator. “I’m a little bit frustrated. I will keep working on my game.”

The Rangers had won five of their last seven at home and they had also won three of their last four against Philadelphia but the Flyers made the most advantage of their opportunities to come away with the victory.

The Rangers — playing their second game of a 10-game home schedule in April to finish the regular season — are still 22-7-4 at home.

PANTHERS 5, SABRES 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019.

Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida closed a two-game trip by improving to 20-9-6 on the road.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist for Florida. Anton Lundell also scored, and Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who are on the cusp of missing the playoffs for an NHL-record 11th consecutive season. Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 35 shots. Buffalo lost an eight-game point streak (5-0-3), its longest in three seasons.

SENATORS 5, RED WINGS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario — Josh Norris scored three goals for his first career hat trick and Ottawa completed a sweep of its home-and-home series with Detroit.

Artem Zub and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.

The 22-year-old Norris, who reached the 30-goal milestone for the first time in his young NHL career, also scored in Ottawa’s 5-2 victory in Detroit on Friday night.

Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost six straight. Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots.

The Senators honored late owner Eugene Melnyk before the game. Melnyk, 62, died last Monday after a lengthy illness.

ISLANDERS 4, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. — Jean-Gabriel Pageau had three goals and an assist, and New York held off New Jersey to extend its winning streak to a season-high four straight games.

Former Devil Cory Schneider made 27 saves in his first NHL start since March 6, 2020. The 36-year-old goaltender was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League last month with Ilya Sorokin sidelined and Semyon Varlamov needing a break.

Kyle Palmieri added New York’s other goal and added two assists, and defenseman Adam Pelech matched his career best with three assists as the Islanders improved to 11-3-1 in their last 14.

Jesper Boqvist, Tomas Tatar and Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, who have lost three straight. Nico Daws made 25 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, CANUCKS 2, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime, leading Vegas to its fifth straight win.

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored in regulation for Vegas. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to make 26 saves in his first start since March 8.

J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat scored in the third period for the Canucks, who trailed 2-0 in the first. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots for Vancouver, which lost its third in a row.

WILD 5, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and Minnesota cruised past Washington.

Marcus Foligno built on one career high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points over third-place St. Louis in the Central Division. Jordan Greenway had three assists and Cam Talbot made 25 saves to extend his point streak to nine games.

Garnet Hathaway scored midway through the third period for Washington to end a stretch of eight unanswered goals allowed, dating to Monday’s 6-1 loss to Carolina.

COYOTES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, OT

CHICAGO — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and Arizona beat Chicago.

The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak.

Gostisbehere’s winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan Toews’ left toe before sliding by Kevin Lankinen.

Kane and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago.