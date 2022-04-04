ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers rout Ducks for fourth straight win

 1 day ago

Tyson Barrie, Connor McDavid and Brett Kulak each collected one goal and two assists as the visiting Edmonton Oilers rode a three-goal opening period en route to a 6-1 victory over the struggling Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Leon Draisaitl collected one goal and one assist to reach both 50 goals and 101 points for the season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored in a two-point game, and Jesse Puljujarvi added a single for the Oilers (40-25-5, 85 points), who have won four straight games. Goaltender Mike Smith made 31 saves.

Zach Aston-Reese replied for the Ducks (28-31-12, 68 points), who have just one victory in their past 13 games. Goalie John Gibson stopped 40 shots.

Barrie’s sixth goal of the season, at 4:44 of the first period, sent the Oilers off and running. After taking a pass from McDavid while just inside the blueline, Barrie sent a long wrist shot that found the mark.

McDavid notched his 40th goal of the season to double the lead before the period’s midway point. While on the power play, he set up at the right face-off dot and converted just inside the far post. McDavid is riding a 13 game streak in which he’s collected 11 goals and 14 assists.

Finally, Nugent-Hopkins capped a dominating opening frame with his ninth of the season at 15:58. Upon getting the puck from Barrie as he headed into right circle, Nugent-Hopkins ripped a top-corner shot.

Puljujarvi extended the lead 4:15 into the second period when he pounced on a loose puck at the front of the net and lifted a sharp-angled shot for his 13th goal of the season.

Aston-Reese snapped Smith’s shutout bid 3:16 into the third period when he buried his own rebound, but Kulak responded with a long point shot, and then Draisaitl buried a one-timer from the right circle late in the game to round out the scoring.

Draisaitl has 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in a 12-game streak.

–Field Level Media

