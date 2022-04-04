ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton, CO

Peyton plane crash sends three people to hospital, clips hangar

By Sydnee Stelle
 1 day ago
PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A plane crashed in Peyton on Sunday evening in a field next to the runway at the Meadow Lake Airport, sending all three people inside to the hospital.

The call came in just before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday night reporting the crash. The plane clipped a hangar as it crashed, causing minor damage.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said two adults and one juvenile were inside the plane at the time of the crash. Though all three were sent to the hospital, the Sheriff's Office only knew the condition of one of the adults, who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The condition of the other two is unclear.

The Federal Aviation Agency is the lead on this investigation and will continue to look into the crash in the coming days. As of right now, the National Transportation Safety Board is not involved in the investigation.

The plane is still at the crash site for now while the investigation continues. The last plane that crashed in the area remained at the scene for roughly a week.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The post Peyton plane crash sends three people to hospital, clips hangar appeared first on KRDO .

