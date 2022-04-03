ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Wrestlemania 2022: Pat McAfee competes against Austin Theory, Vince McMahon

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 1 day ago
Pat McAfee lived a childhood dream Sunday night, competing in Wrestlemania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The retired Indianapolis Colts punter and podcast host beat Austin Theory. But after the match, WWE chairman Vince McMahon entered the ring and got revenge. But "Stone Cold" Steve Austin had McAfee's back — or so McAfee thought.

About the Colts:McAfee says ‘nobody gives Jim Irsay enough credit for understanding football’

Here are some highlights.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory backstory

WWE boss Vince McMahon appeared on McAfee's daily show to tell him he would compete in Wrestlemania. On a later "Smackdown" broadcast, Theory revealed he would be McAfee's opponent — and delivered McAfee a slap to the face in the process.

Austin Theory calls him 'Fat' McAfee

Pat McAfee reflects on AT&T Stadium before Wrestlemania

"I am so ready to go out there and do what I was put on this earth to do."

