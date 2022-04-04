Roc Maidan holds fundraiser for Ukraine

Russia wants to split Ukraine into two, just like North and South Korea, senior military intelligence officials in Kyiv said on Sunday, and vowed “total” guerrilla warfare to prevent any carve-up of the country.The warnings came just as the leader of a separatist region in eastern Ukraine says he wants to hold a referendum on joining Russia. Leonid Pasechnik, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, said it could hold a vote “in the nearest time”, asking voters whether they agree in making the region part of Russia.Russia has supported the separatist rebels in Luhansk and the neighbouring Donetsk...

