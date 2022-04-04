ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Roc Maidan holds fundraiser for Ukraine

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester area gathered on Sunday to raise money for...

WHSV

Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg holds fundraiser for Ukraine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cars were lined up for miles down Erickson Ave. in Harrisonburg Sunday afternoon as they waited to get their lunch and baked goods. “To see so many people, you know, they say miles, miles down the road, and it’s really awesome that so much people showed up,” Max Moroz, with Slavic Christian Church said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Fairport, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
WHEC TV-10

Park Avenue Festival officially canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Park Avenue Festival is officially canceled. Park Avenue Merchants made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon:. "It is with heavy hearts that we inform you there will not be a Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival this year!. "We have worked hard to...
ROCHESTER, NY
KTLA

Ukraine, Russia resume talks as fighting nears Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians. Shortly before dawn on Tuesday, large explosions thundered […]
The Independent

Moscow trying to split Ukraine ‘like Korea,’ warns Kyiv as separatists calls for vote to join Russia

Russia wants to split Ukraine into two, just like North and South Korea, senior military intelligence officials in Kyiv said on Sunday, and vowed “total” guerrilla warfare to prevent any carve-up of the country.The warnings came just as the leader of a separatist region in eastern Ukraine says he wants to hold a referendum on joining Russia. Leonid Pasechnik, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, said it could hold a vote “in the nearest time”, asking voters whether they agree in making the region part of Russia.Russia has supported the separatist rebels in Luhansk and the neighbouring Donetsk...
Must Read Alaska

Two candidates for Congress hold dueling fundraisers

Congressman Don Young and his Republican challenger Nick Begich are holding fundraisers at the same time on March 23. The Don Young fundraiser will be held at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, while the fundraiser for Begich, dubbed “The People’s Fundraiser,” is taking place in the New Horizon aircraft hangar in Palmer.
TODAY.com

Ukraine forces push back Russian troops outside Kyiv

Ukrainian troops are proving to be a tough underdog, clawing back territory from Russia around Kyiv and retaking a town east of the capital. Even as Russia appears to be losing some of its grip, their forces continue to carry out indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainian towns and cities. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 29, 2022.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Students holding pierogi fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

Lobster prices are through the roof. A local church is collecting supplies for Ukrainian refugees. Sen. Blumenthal talked about his recent trip to the Ukrainian border in Poland. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawmakers are set to discuss a proposal that looks to cut the gas tax. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Eye On Annapolis

Fundraising Dinners for Ukraine Next Wednesday

The Irish Restaurant Company, operators of Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in downtown Annapolis, Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park, Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub in Davidsonville, and Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in Galesville, have announced one final push this month to raise money for Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian Invasion. The IRC will host fundraising dinners at each location on Wednesday, March 30th, offering a three-course meal for $25. A $10 donation from each meal purchased will go directly to Hand To Hand, an organization seeking to provide 50 euros per month to four refugees and their host families in and around the village of Bohunice, Slovakia.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC News

Ukraine takes back village outside Kharkiv from Russian soldiers

NBC News followed Ukrainian troops to see what U.S. officials have said Russian generals are afraid to show their president: that the Russian military is losing ground and suffering too many losses to hide. Today, Ukrainians were able to stop Russia’s invasion in its tracks, allowing them to recapture the village of Mala Rohan from Russian soldiers. March 30, 2022.
