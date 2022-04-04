ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

New 3D imaging scanners may alleviate airport stress

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The TSA checkpoints at the Rochester airport are now using new 3D imaging scanners. Security officials say it will help find things like explosives. Using x-ray technology, these scanners create a clearer image of items in your bag, which means, ideally, you won't have to take anything...

Thrillist

Here's How to Use Your iPhone to Get Through Airport Security

Some travelers can now use their iPhones to breeze through airport security, with a new program from Apple and the Transportation Security Authority. On March 23, Phoenix, Arizona became the first location in the country to use the new method. Arizona residents (with a valid Arizona ID) who have TSA PreCheck can upload their ID to their iPhone's Apple Wallet and use the ID uploaded to the wallet as their form of identification.
simpleflying.com

How Next Generation Airport Scanners Are Ending The 100ml Liquid Rule

Picture this: you are waiting in the queue to go through airport security, hurriedly putting your liquids into a clear plastic bag, and then you see it. Your expensive bottle of sun cream is still in your carry-on and now it is going in the bin before it has even been opened. As you do the walk of shame to throw it away, you wonder if the pharmacy near the hotel stocks the same one.
NBC Chicago

Airplane Mask Mandate: When the Requirement Expires and What to Know Before Traveling

With a busy spring break season underway, travelers are asking about the nationwide public transportation mask mandate before departing on their getaways. Citing a recommendation federal health officials, the Transportation Security Administration announced the extension of its mask requirement on public transportation through April 18. Under the mandate, face coverings...
WVNews

TRAVEL ALERT: TSA reports potential new scanners for faster security checks

NEW YORK (WV News) — TSA published their upcoming attempt to speed up the screening process and capability to detect prohibited items with new futuristic scanners, Travel + Leisure reported. According to the agency, the new Computed Tomography x-ray machines will create 3D images making it easier for officers...
CBS Boston

TSA Announces New Policies For Gender-Neutral Screening At Airport Checkpoints

BOSTON (CBS) – The Transportation Security Administration announced it is implementing new screening practices for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming passengers at airport checkpoints. TSA said its new plan includes enhanced screening technology, reducing the number of pat-down screenings, streamlining the identification validation process, making TSA PreCheck more inclusive and improving communication with passengers. The Advancement Imaging Technology (AIT) units at airport checkpoints will be improved. The current system, which is a gender-based system, will be replaced with a new and more accurate technology that TSA said “will also advance civil rights.” The AIT upgrades are expected later this year. Less invasive screening will be permitted for passengers who trigger the AIT scanner in a sensitive area, TSA said. The organization said the reduction of pat-downs will not compromise security. Already implemented in February was a change in checking identification. When a passenger arrives at the podium to have their identification checked, gender information is no longer a part of the process to proceed into the screening area. The TSA PreCheck program will be updated to include an “X” gender marker on the application. Starting in early April, PreCheck members can select their gender based on “self-attestation,” rather than what is marked on identifying documents.
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
WHEC TV-10

More massive RG&E bills after businesses and homes go months without getting one

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — After we first exposed this issue Monday, we heard from all kinds of customers who said they got the same kind of surprise RG&E bill in the mail. RG&E tells us the root problem is they didn't get actual meter reads from these customers every month. But the customers we talked to say that's not the explanation they got.
WILX-TV

Capital Region International Airport debuts new state-of-the-art luggage scanners

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new piece of airport scanning equipment made its debut in Mid-Michigan. Officials from the Transport Security Administration and Capital Region International Airport demonstrated new computed tomography machines at airport checkpoints Wednesday. Aside from detecting dangerous items, they can get passengers through the security line faster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Scanners#Tsa#Luggage#New 3d#Whec#3 D#Upstate New York
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has COVID

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has COVID-19. At this time, he is not displaying any symptoms. The city said mayor Evans is working from home and following the proper protocols, and that he is urging the people of Rochester to continue following the Monroe County Health Department's guidelines to minimize their own exposure to the virus.
tripsavvy.com

The TSA Is Testing a New Gender-Neutral Screening Algorithm at Airport Security

The Transportation Security Administration has just announced a significant change for transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming travelers. On March 31, the International Transgender Day of Visibility, the agency cited some new changes in screening at airport security checkpoints. To make going through security more manageable for all travelers, the agency is...
