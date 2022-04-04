ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Reporters Roundtable: April 3, 2022

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GNZP_0eyRr9m300

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — After the Democratic Governors Association sponsored new TV ads attacking Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s record as a defense attorney, reporters Dave Dahl with WTAX and Brenden Moore with the Decatur Herald and Review analyzed the political strategy behind the DGA getting involved in the Republican party primary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Woman’s death ruled suspicious, investigation underway in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in Pelzer Saturday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m. deputies received a call to Eastview Road after a woman was found inside the residence by a family member. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the woman dead […]
PELZER, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman identified following crash involving Anderson Co. deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was killed following a crash with an an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Anderson County. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Highway 28 Bypass around 3:20 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Nissan sedan was entering SC28 from […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Aurora#Wtax#Dga#Republican
WSPA 7News

Person falls off of bridge in Falls Park in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A person fell off Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. According to the Greenville Police Department, the call came in at 9:08 p.m. Saturday and police are investigating the incident. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Women arrested after deputies discover methamphetamine during traffic stop

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Colleton County arrested a woman after discovering drugs during a Thursday traffic stop. Colleton County deputies arrested 43-year-old Valerie McClendon after finding 3.1 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle. McClendon was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Limited details are available at this time.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Memorial information released for Tanglewood Middle School shooting victim

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson has released details for his memorial service. Jamari was the 12-year-old student tragically shot at Tanglewood Middle School Thursday. Bruce Wilson, the family spokesperson, said the service will be held April 9 at the Relentless Church located at 635 Haywood Road, Greenville, S.C. 29607. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Staley pushes prospect pipeline in aim to diversify coaching

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Women’s college basketball has largely been shaped by legacy coaches like Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma. The 68-year-old has 11 national championships with the Huskies. They’ll play South Carolina for the NCAA championship. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley says she has no interest in staying on the job until she’s 68. She’s focused on trying […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSPA 7News

Extended Interview: Senator Tammy Duckworth on arming Ukraine, capping cost of insulin, investigating Jan. 6

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) said she intends to push for Congress to approve a nationwide cap on the out-of-pocket cost of insulin before the November election. Duckworth also reacted to calls to arm Ukrainian forces in the war against Russia, calls to investigate the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WSPA 7News

Man dies in fiery crash in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead and another is injured in a fiery crash in Pendleton. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Danenhower Road around 3:30 p.m. The driver of a 2008 Toyota Sedan was traveling east while the driver of a […]
PENDLETON, SC
WSPA 7News

Newberry College holds forum on Charleston church shooting

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Newberry College is holding a forum on the aftermath of the 2015 racist massacre at a Charleston church from the perspective of the church and the officers who responded and investigated the shooting. Five Charleston police officers will be at the college for the event at 7 p.m. Thursday. The officers […]
NEWBERRY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy