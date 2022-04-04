Reporters Roundtable: April 3, 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A person fell off Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. According to the Greenville Police Department, the call came in at 9:08 p.m. Saturday and police are investigating the incident. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for […]

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO