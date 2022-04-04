ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammys PDA Alert: Justin & Hailey, Kourtney & Travis, & More Stars Kissing On The Red Carpet

By Dina Sartore-Bodo, Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago

It’s getting hot in here! Nothing like a romantic date night at the Grammys to get stars in the mood! Check out these stunning stars who packed on the PDA for music’s biggest night.

The Grammys may be the biggest night in music, but the stars that showed up on the red carpet proved it was love’s biggest night as well! Here we take a look at all the sweethearts who showed off their best Grammys PDA, sharing smooches, touches, and, well, tongues, as they posed for pics!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Khpx_0eyRqb6P00
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber got close and personal as they steamed up the red carpet, sharing a sweet kiss as they looked like the most adorable married couple at the show. Justin was up for the coveted Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Justice, which includes the tracks “Holy,” “Lonely,” “Hold On” and the groovy “Peaches.” The latter, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, was also nominated in Song Of The Year, while “Peaches” was also up for Best R&B Performance and Best Music Video.

In addition, his tracks “Lonely” and “Anyone” also earned some nods: JB and Benny Blanco were nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Lonely,” while “Anyone” was recognized in Best Pop Solo Performance.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tghtR_0eyRqb6P00
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and PDA? Are we surprised?! The couple popped off on the red carpet swapping tongues — as per usual — as Kourtney stunned in a stunning black jumpsuit and her soon-to-be-hubby matched in a black tuxedo vest and trousers. Kourt was there to support her beau who gave a memorable performance with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz during a highlight of the show. The pair have become known to get cozy at numerous award shows, so how would the Grammys be any different?

Avril Lavgine & Mod Sun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0estUK_0eyRqb6P00
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne is having the best renaissance! The pop punk singer showed up in style on the red carpet and was quick to share an adorable smooch with her beau, musician Mod Sun. In addition to sharing some sweet PDA moments around town, Avril and Mod teamed up for a collaboration called “Flames” last year. A source told PEOPLE that the they got close while working on Avril’s upcoming album in a studio “nearly every day for over two months.” The duo also gushed over each other in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada shortly after the release of the song.

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dLE5_0eyRqb6P00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The happiest newlyweds in town! Paris Hilton and hubby Carter Reum, who celebrated their epic wedding last November, looked more stunning than ever on the red carpet as they cuddled close. Carter also gave his wife a sweet kiss on her forehead, showing that she definitely belongs to him!

Finneas & Claudia Sulewski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VcGOY_0eyRqb6P00
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Sexy, stylish, and so obsessed with each other! Finneas, who was nominated for five different awards at this year’s Grammys, gave his girl Claudia Sulewski a generous kiss on the red carpet as they both stunned in satin suits. Claudia was also showing up to support Finneas, aka Billie Eilishs brother, for his epic performance with his sister at the show. The couple has been together for more than three years and still seem to be going strong!

Omer Fedi & Addison Rae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gkyhc_0eyRqb6P00
Omer Fedi and Addison Rae share a smooch on the Grammys 2022 red carpet (David Fisher/Shutterstock).

Addison Rae is giving bestie Kourt K a run for her money with her new beau! The TikTok star showed up in support of her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, getting extra close on the red carpet with some tongue kisses and booty grabs! Omer, a 21-year-old making big waves in the music industry, brought along his internet famous girlfriend as he prepared for the awards show. The Los Angeles-based guitarist, producer, and songwriter was up for three nominations, record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year, for his production work involved with Lil Nas X on his album Montero.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Claudia Sulewski
Person
Peaches
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Benny Blanco
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Mod Sun
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Pda#Justin Hailey#Kourtney Travis#The Red Carpet#Best Music Video
Hypebae

2022 Oscars After-Party: The Best Dressed Celebrities

Though the 94th Academy Awards have us fixated on its shocking speeches, the stars’ red carpet style certainly overshadowed any on-stage drama as celebrities put on their Sunday best for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after party. Kim Kardashian stunned in a form-fitting blue Balenciaga gown, while sister Kendall Jenner wore a dramatic black dress with a frothy neckline, designed by Demna as well.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Enjoys Lunch Date With BF De’Wayne As Dad Will Deals With Oscars Backlash

The singer looked upbeat as she smiled during her outing in Malibu just days after her father slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Willow Smith is keeping it moving in the wake of her father, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife — and Willow’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young singer, 21, was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her boyfriend De’Wayne in Malibu on Thursday (March 31). The adorable couple was all smiles as Willow rocked a black leather jacket, with her musician beau keeping it casual in a denim one.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are a Perfect Pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a stunning pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs, walking the red carpet in Las Vegas on Sunday. The 43-year-old singer, who will perform during the ceremony, wore a lush velvet tuxedo alongside his 36-year-old wife, who took up space in the best way, wearing a stunning pink Nicole + Felicia Couture dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Arrives in Striking Low-Back Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hitting the red carpet sans husband Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber showed off a chic Saint Laurent outfit for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The 25-year-old model chose a nude cutout dress from Saint Laurent’s fall ’22 collection. The floor-length look featured long sleeves with a high neck and ruched detailing down the front, which also boasted a statement floral appliqué at the center. The highlight of the gown was the cutout design that extended from the front and revealed her back. Bieber, who models in ad campaigns for Miu...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy