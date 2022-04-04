ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eye on KELOLAND: Fields of Dreams

By Travis Fossing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve been to Great Shots in Sioux Falls in recent months it’s hard to miss the massive construction project on the grounds surrounding the venue.

The Sanford Sports Complex is currently transforming 173 acres of land into one of the premier outdoor sports facilities in the country.

The Sanford Sports Complex is creating its very own fields of dreams.

“We’re building an opportunity for kids and families in this community and an opportunity for the community to really have a sense of pride,” Sanford Sports President Steve Young said.

Sanford Sports President Steve Young says the project doesn’t end with baseball and softball.

“18 new turfed fields, all of them are going to be lit so we can play into those shoulder seasons, we can play late at night as well if we need to, but there’s going to be five baseball, five softball, and then eight multipurpose fields and that’s going to be for anything from soccer to lacrosse to flag football,” Young said.

“That’s 1.7-million square feet of turf. As far as we know, it’s the largest in the country of its kind,” Mammoth Sports Construction Vice President of Construction Operations Matt Hohn said.

Mammoth Sports Construction is the team behind the build.

SculptureWalk artist raising money for Ukraine

“We started getting into the turf world and it’s really shown what we can do and what we’re capable of,” Hohn said.

Mammoth has offices in Sioux Falls and Kansas, completing projects for professional, college, and high school teams. Vice President of Construction Operations Matt Hohn says this build is something special.

“The sky’s the limit when it comes to projects of this nature in this area and being able to promote this and work with Sanford has been a game-changer for Mammoth,” Hohn said.

Hohn currently has 40-50 workers on site each day.

“We’ve got folks laying down turf today, we’ve got folks putting in fence fabric throughout the site, we’ve got folks doing electrical, plumbing, masonry,” Hohn said.

The number of workers will double when the weather warms. The turf they’re installing is a product called Field Turf XT-50.

“What they’re going to feel when they step on these fields is a natural feel. It’s going to feel like you’re on grass. It’s going to feel like you’re on a true playing surface. The only difference is it’s consistent from one end to the other,” Hohn said.

The advantage of the product is playability under any conditions. Hohn says this has the potential to be a year-round facility.

“If it snowed yesterday and it was a light snow, chances are that turf is going to melt off and if people want to brave the cold and be out there and practice and warm-up they sure can,” Hohn said.

“If you look at the calendar of events that we can pull off with our buildings and fields out here, we were missing a huge opportunity in the spring, summer, and fall months,” Young said.

Whatever the season, the mission now is to attract new outdoor sporting events to Sioux Falls.

“You could have a dream scenario where we end up with a 100-team soccer tournament, 50-75 softball, 50-75 baseball, all while stuff is still going on here behind us in the Fieldhouse and the Pentagon,” Young said.

“It’s also about quality of life, it’s about people looking where to relocate, businesses deciding where to expand and relocate because it adds another element to your community that is what all communities want,” Experience Sioux Falls Executive Director Teri Schmidt said.

Experience Sioux Falls Executive Director Teri Schmidt says the importance of the project extends well beyond the field.

Bird flu detected in at least 20 states: Here’s what we know

“They’re going to go someplace and eat, they’re going to go somewhere and shop and do other things and that visitor dollar will trickle throughout the community and make the community all the healthier,” Schmidt said.

The complex is expected to be completed by late August. Young hopes to host a major soccer tournament this fall, but has an eye on the future.

“Our timeline is really the excitement of what’s 2023 look like for this campus? That’s when people are planning their tournaments, their vacations, their ‘tournacations’,” Young said.

This isn’t the end of the road for the complex.

“The campus is going to grow. There’s momentum on the campus just because of these fields but also with some of the other announcements we’ve had recently,” Young said.

Future projects include a hotel, virtual care hospital, and an applied research lab.

“You’re opening your eyes to a really big campus and if you’ve never seen it before it does impress you,” Young said.

The expansion of the Sanford Sports Complex was made possible by a $300-million gift in March 2021 by T. Denny Sanford.

