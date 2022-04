Avian influenza is very rarely transmitted by birds to people, but infected poultry have to be put down to stop the spread. A highly contagious avian influenza strain could threaten poultry in Pennsylvania. It’s been found in poultry–in backyard flocks as well as large operations – in 17 states and counting since February. The virus, which causes respiratory failure and sometimes sudden deaths among birds has been confirmed in poultry in some surrounding states but not in Pennsylvania yet.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO