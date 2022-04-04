ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines launching new nonstop service from Tulsa to Austin

By FOX23.com News Staff
 1 day ago
Southwest Airlines is launching nonstop service from Tulsa to Austin.

They will connect Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) out of Tulsa International Airport.

There was a ribbon cutting at the gate prior to the first boarding.

The ceremony was accompanied by free giveaways of Southwest Airlines vouchers and other prizes.

