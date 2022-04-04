Police search for suspects who tied up man inside home in Sugar Land
Sugar Land police are searching for three men who tied up a man inside a home during an aggravated robbery in the Eldridge Lakes Subdivision on March 25. At about 7:20 a.m., a grandfather was taking his granddaughter to school before the intruders tied him up, police said. Police released footage that captured the suspects on camera taken from a convenience store located a short distance from the scene. The first person of interest is described as a darker-skinned man who was originally wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Police believe he changed clothes into light-colored jeans and a gray hoodie in the convenience store. The second person of interest is described as a lighter-skinned man wearing a baseball cap, black pants, a dark hoodie, and glasses. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects involved is asked to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS. SEE ALSO: Sugar Land man chases away robbers who tied up family members during home invasion
