Extended Interview: Senator Tammy Duckworth on arming Ukraine, capping cost of insulin, investigating Jan. 6

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) said she intends to push for Congress to approve a nationwide cap on the out-of-pocket cost of insulin before the November election.

Duckworth also reacted to calls to arm Ukrainian forces in the war against Russia, calls to investigate the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and the road blocks in access to affordable health care in the Springfield area.

