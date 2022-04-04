Japan 'really shocked' by killing of civilians in Ukraine -gov't spokesman

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan was shocked by Russia's alleged killing of civilians in Ukraine and sternly condemns such conduct, its top government spokesman said on Monday.

"Japan takes deaths of innocent civilians in Ukraine extremely seriously. We are really shocked," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

Germany on Sunday said the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Russia after Ukraine accused Russian forces of war crimes near Kyiv. Russia denied its forces were responsible for the deaths of civilians in the town of Bucha. read more

