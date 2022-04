DUNEDIN, Fla. — Former All-Star right-hander Shelby Miller had good results Sunday afternoon in his Yankees debut. It didn’t go well enough. Miller worked a scoreless eighth inning in the Yankees’ 7-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, then after the game was among four non-roster players reassigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The trimming reduced the Yankees roster to 36 not counting two pitchers who already are on the 60-day injured list, Domingo German and Zack Britton.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO