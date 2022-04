Ravenna Township will host its annual spring cleanup drop off from 8 a.m. to noon on April 30 The drop-off location will be behind the Township Garage, 6115 Spring St. People are encouraged to bring as many items as they would like to the multiple dumpsters. The township recommends everyone enter off Short Street and exit onto Spring Street for an easier traffic flow.

