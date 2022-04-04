ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nas's First-Ever Grammys Solo Performance Was a Medley of Hits

By Njera Perkins
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Nas's performance at this year's Grammy Awards was a pure celebration of hip-hop. The rap icon hit the stage on April 3 to perform a medley of some of his greatest hits, including "I Can," "Made You Look," "One Mic," and "Rare." The 16-time-nominated artist was up for two awards this...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

BTS Shuts Down the GRAMMYs With Legendary James Bond-Inspired 'Butter' Performance

The K-pop megastars showed up to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to perform their nominated song, "Butter" -- and they may have just shut down the awards ceremony with a smooth performance of their No. 1 hit. RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope dressed to impress in classic black tuxes and showed off their best dance moves as they gave a show-stopping performance for the star-studded GRAMMYs crowd.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Nas
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solo Performance#Grammy Awards#The Recording Academy#Mass Appeal
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
People

Beyoncé Changes Into Dramatic Yellow Gown with Tennis Ball Purse After Performing at 2022 Oscars

Queen Bey aced the 2022 Academy Awards. Beyoncé attended Sunday night's show wearing a dramatic strapless Valentino Haute Couture yellow gown and matching gloves. The Grammy award-winning artist, 40, tied the look together with diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled tennis ball purse — a nod to her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from King Richard, which follows tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams' journey to superstardom with help from their father and coach, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy