ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

N.J. star SZA wins 1st Grammy for ‘Kiss Me More’ with Doja Cat

By Amy Kuperinsky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

New Jersey singer SZA took home her first Grammy Award Sunday night, winning with pop superstar Doja Cat for “Kiss Me More.”. The bright, airy song won them the 2022 award for best pop duo/group performance. “SZA, you are everything to me, you are incredible, you are the...

www.nj.com

Comments / 1

NJ.com
NJ.com

191K+

Followers

102K+

Posts

69M+

Views

Related
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Alex Landi
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Doja Cat
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations
RNB Cincy 100.3

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak : To Perform At The Grammys

It looks like Silk Sonic will open up the 64th Grammys on Sunday. I know they are going to kill it Fasho. They are two talented brothers. The Recording Academy and CBS have slowly but surely been unveiling their huge list of artists who are set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony (this […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Played Every Instrument in the World With Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker at the Grammys

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R., already a regular on the Grammy stage, returned to the awards show Sunday to perform an all-star medley at the Las Vegas ceremony with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Barker, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joining the singer onstage. The singer, born Gabriella Wilson, opened her blowout performance with a rendition of her song “Damage” alongside the legendary production duo of Jam and Lewis on bass and keytar. The producers also served as co-producers on the studio version of the single. From there, H.E.R. moseyed over to glitter-covered drums to solo out behind the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

After Disney’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle, GLAAD CEO Warns Hollywood: ‘Don’t Wait Until You’re in the Hot Seat’

Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a rare public gaffe for The Walt Disney Co. — regarding the media giant’s silence over Florida’s incendiary “Don’t Say Gay” law — the GLAAD Media Awards used its annual Los Angeles show to caution the rest of Hollywood about the perils of ignoring the LGBT community. “Don’t wait until you’re in the hot seat,” the media watchdog’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis bluntly told the crowd at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday. “There’s no more time to sit on the sidelines. We need Hollywood on the front...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch the 64th Grammy Awards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After being postponed due to the omicron variant, the 64th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday. Trevor Noah for the second consecutive year will host music’s biggest night, which will be broadcast on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.More from The Hollywood ReporterLady Gaga to Perform at 2022 Grammys, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Mackie and More to PresentOscars Producer Will Packer Explains Why Will Smith Was Not Removed From the ShowWill Smith Wasn't Formally...
ENTERTAINMENT
Page Six

Predicting the 2022 Grammys: Who will win and who should

Billie Eilish made Grammy history in 2020 when, at age 18, she became the youngest artist — and only second ever — to sweep the awards show’s four major categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. If all goes to plan for Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 ceremony, she could become the next to achieve the feat. In addition to the coveted “Big Four,” the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” breakout, 19, is up for Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Drivers License”) and Best Music...
MUSIC
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy