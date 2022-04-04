ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State organization working to bring books to local schools

By Audrey Hasson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLcV0_0eyRm8MB00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Mortar Board at the O hio State University is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their distinguished achievements in scholarship, leadership, and service.

This year’s class aims to increase literacy throughout central Ohio with its service project called Reading is Leading.

“Just an incredible group of people that have been deemed to achieve great things one day,” said Ohio State senior Reagan Beckett, vice president of service for Mortar Board.

Pinwheels planted at Ohio State in honor of organ donors and patients

Mortar Board started in 1918 with the Ohio State University being one of the founding five collegiate chapters. Today, the honor society has expanded to more than 230 chapters nationwide and OSU President Dr. Kristina Johnson was recently inducted as an honorary member.

“I can’t even speak to the number of things that she’s accomplished, but she’s incredibly deserving to be part of Mortar Board,” Beckett said.

As the vice president of service for the 108 th class of Mortar Board, Beckett and her fellow members have collected more than 1,000 books as part of their service project Reading is Leading, but they still need more.

“What we decided to do was collect books for a local elementary school — it’s actually right behind OSU, it’s called Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS), and then we’re also donating to two different domestic violence shelters,” Beckett said of the group’s efforts.

Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out Ohio’s here

More than 35 active Mortar Board members have held fundraisers throughout the year to help raise awareness for its mission to increase literacy in central Ohio.

“The reason that we chose GEMS was because they had to sacrifice their library space due to COVID, so now those kids don’t have any books to take home and read and really advance their literacy skills, their creativity,” Beckett said.

She hopes by giving local children an opportunity to read various books, it might one day shape them into thriving leaders within the community.

“Having a lasting impact on a community that I’ve been a part of for four years, but then these books are going to benefit, you know, five, seven, ten years to come,” Beckett said.

Beckett said the group will be collecting books throughout the spring and it has started an Amazon wishlist with specific books for certain grade levels that still need to be donated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Best school districts in Ohio

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State study: 50% of Americans say tackle football is inappropriate for kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Americans are divided on whether the county’s most popular sport is appropriate for kids to play, according to a study by researchers at The Ohio State University. The survey of nearly 4,000 adults found about 45% of Americans agreed that tackle football is appropriate for...
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

Best raised garden bed with cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Raised garden beds with covers are an excellent way to make gardening more comfortable and decrease the likelihood of your plants dying. These covered beds come in all shapes and sizes to fit whatever plants you plan on growing. Purchasing a raised garden bed and cover together saves money and saves you the hassle of trying to find a matching cover for a separate bed.
GARDENING
WYTV.com

Local organization attends Ukrainian refugee summit in Ohio

(WKBN) — Governor Mike DeWine held a summit near Cleveland with local agencies to talk about what they could do for Ukrainian refugees settling in Ohio on Thursday. The Way Station out of Columbiana County was one of those organizations. Their executive director said it was sort of like a networking event to see what resources were out there.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Farmer finds body in Fayette County field

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a field but said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death. The body of Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington Court House, was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Two people are dead after a reported shooting in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus Wednesday night. https://nbc4i.co/3NAcyel.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donors#Domestic Violence#College#National Honor Society#Wcmh#Mortar Board#The Ohio State University#Osu
Portsmouth Daily Times

SSU hosts Books Build Bridges for local high school students

PORTSMOUTH —Shawnee State University’s Clark Memorial Library collaborated to host “Books Build Bridges” for more than 400 high school students from thirteen Scioto County schools. Mindy McGinnis, an author of young adult dystopian literature, interacted with the students in a presentation in the main theater of the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Sandusky Register

Wobser named to state organization

SANDUSKY — Sandusky city manager Eric Wobser has been selected by Leadership Ohio for its Class of Fellows for 2022. “This is an outstanding cadre of highly talented and accomplished fellows,” said Nan Baker, president of the board. “We are thrilled to welcome this diverse group during our 30th anniversary year, which will be intentionally focused on collaboration and impact.”
SANDUSKY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body pulled from Delaware State Park lake

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said it has pulled a body from the lake at Delaware State Park, the site where a person went missing after a boating accident late last month. According to ODNR, the department recovered the body from the lake during a search near the Sherwood Boat […]
DELAWARE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Local Group Brings Disability Awareness To School Classrooms

A local group that helps students understand their disabled classmates is changing school cultures and attitudes toward disability one classroom at a time. It’s called A Touch of Understanding and Executive Director Meghan Adamski says their workshops bring in equipment and disabled volunteers willing to answer any question students may have. The workshops are done in small groups so students can handle the equipment and ask questions in a smaller group setting. And while its not free, it is provided at a reduced cost to reach more students:
ADVOCACY
NBC4 Columbus

A well known bank, decreasing homelessness.

Sponsored content by Community Shelter Board & Fifth Third Bank. Afforable housing goes hand in hand with homelessness. Without community assistance, federal programing, corporate initiatives, the community would be at greater risk for increased poverty. Fifth Third bank is just one of the corporations that have taken on the support and responsibility of helping the need for affordable housing in the community. Fifth Third Bank Regional President, Francie Henry explains the history of the partnership with Community Shelter Board alongside their the continued plans for future.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus housing market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the most competitive housing markets ever in central Ohio led to an increase in cash buyers, a trend continuing into 2022, according to Columbus Realtors. https://nbc4i.co/3uAOzmI.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lewis Center company expands

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The move toward electric-battery vehicles is sparking growth for a Central Ohio manufacturer. https://nbc4i.co/3K1AvJE.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Olive AI revitalizing long-vacant former Anthem HQ in Worthington as ‘convening’ space

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Rapidly growing Olive AI Inc. is revitalizing one of Central Ohio’s largest suburban office properties – largely empty for four years – as a new headquarters and conference space. Now at 1,400 employees nationwide, the Columbus health IT company bought the former Anthem headquarters at 6700 N. High St. […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Unidentified body found on Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, OH (WOWK) — Two kayakers on the Hocking River found a body near Nelsonville on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies arrived in the area off State Route 278 at the bottom of Lick Run Hill, just outside Nelsonville and located a deceased male on a sandbar in the river,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said.
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Waverly man reported missing

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH)– A 64-year-old man has not been seen since he signed himself out of a homeless shelter Tuesday, according to the Waverly Police Department. Hiram Jones is described as 5’5″, 230lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jones was wearing blue jeans, a black hat, black shoes, and was using a walker with a white bucket attached to it when he was last seen at Waverly’s Homeless Shelter, Bridgehaven, police say.
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Defensive back Lejond Cavazos transferring away from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cornerback Lejond Cavazos is transferring away from Ohio State after submitting his notification to the program Monday, according to an OSU spokesperson. The San Antonio native redshirted the 2020 season and played nine games in 2021. He was a four-star prospect out of high school but was left behind on the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy