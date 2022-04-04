ETSU tennis teams stay undefeated in the SoCon with Sunday victories

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both ETSU men’s and women’s tennis teams kept their winning streaks alive Sunday afternoon with each squad chalking up victories at the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex.

The women kicked off the day by winning the doubles point with the Buccaneer pairings of Emilia Alfaro/Mayya Gorbunova and Fernanda Carvajal/Daniela Rivera each coming out on top in their doubles match.

The Buccaneers continued to roll in the singles showdowns with Laylo Bakhodirova, Alejandra Morales, Fernanda Carvajal, Emilia Alfaro and Yunuen Elizarraras all coming out on top in their matchups.

The victory gives the Buccaneers their fifth-straight win with the Johnson City team allowing just three total points in five conference matches. The Buccaneers and Furman are the only undefeated teams in the conference. ETSU hosts Furman in the regular season finale on April 16.

As for the men, they were just as dominant against Chattanooga with a 5-2 victory. The Buccaneers snatched the doubles point with the pairings of Juan Sebastian Zabala/Frazier Rengifo and Juan Lombisano/Thiago Pernas each chalking up wins.

As for singles, Dimitri Badra, Frazier Rengifo, Juan Sebastian Zabala and Thiago Pernas all earned victories.

The win over the Mocs gives the Buccaneers their fourth-straight victory and their 11th in 12 matches. The Buccaneers are one of two undefeated teams in the SoCon with Furman having a 3-0 record in the conference.

The Johnson City team travels to The Citadel next week and hosts Mercer in its home finale before traveling to Furman on April 12.

