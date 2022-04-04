ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU tennis teams stay undefeated in the SoCon with Sunday victories

By Jesse Krull
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZcox_0eyRm3wY00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both ETSU men’s and women’s tennis teams kept their winning streaks alive Sunday afternoon with each squad chalking up victories at the Dave Mullins Tennis Complex.

The women kicked off the day by winning the doubles point with the Buccaneer pairings of Emilia Alfaro/Mayya Gorbunova and Fernanda Carvajal/Daniela Rivera each coming out on top in their doubles match.

The Buccaneers continued to roll in the singles showdowns with Laylo Bakhodirova, Alejandra Morales, Fernanda Carvajal, Emilia Alfaro and Yunuen Elizarraras all coming out on top in their matchups.

The victory gives the Buccaneers their fifth-straight win with the Johnson City team allowing just three total points in five conference matches. The Buccaneers and Furman are the only undefeated teams in the conference. ETSU hosts Furman in the regular season finale on April 16.

As for the men, they were just as dominant against Chattanooga with a 5-2 victory. The Buccaneers snatched the doubles point with the pairings of Juan Sebastian Zabala/Frazier Rengifo and Juan Lombisano/Thiago Pernas each chalking up wins.

As for singles, Dimitri Badra, Frazier Rengifo, Juan Sebastian Zabala and Thiago Pernas all earned victories.

The win over the Mocs gives the Buccaneers their fourth-straight victory and their 11th in 12 matches. The Buccaneers are one of two undefeated teams in the SoCon with Furman having a 3-0 record in the conference.

The Johnson City team travels to The Citadel next week and hosts Mercer in its home finale before traveling to Furman on April 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

WJHL
WJHL

23K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Suspect escaped police by driving on I-26 in wrong direction

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police terminated a pursuit Sunday afternoon after a speeding suspect allegedly began to drive in the wrong direction on Interstate 26. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stated that on April 3 at 4:20 p.m., officers clocked a 2000 BMW 3 Series traveling 84 mph in a […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WATE

Beam shuts down Vanderbilt as Vols sweep Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Freshman Drew Beam threw a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts and only two hits given up to help the Vols defeat Vandy 5-0. Tennessee swept the Commodores for the first time since 2009. Beam didn’t need much help offensively. Drew Gilbert gave him all the run support he needed. The junior […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Mercer, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
WATE

Beam named SEC Pitcher and Freshman of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee freshman Drew Beam propelled the Vols to a sweep of Vandy by throwing a complete-game two-hit shutout in the series finale. The performance garnered him SEC Pitcher and Freshman of the Week. Beam threw the first complete-game shutout by a Vol since Garrett Stallings did it on May 16, 2019. Tennessee […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee sweeps Vanderbilt for first time since 2009

(WCYB) — Behind Drew Beam's complete-game two-hit shutout, Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 5-0 on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep. It's the first time the Vols have swept the Commodores since 2009. Tennessee scored first in the fourth thanks to Drew Gilbert's solo home run. The Vols would score...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dollander dices up Vanderbilt in Vols 5-2 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chase Dollander was dynamite for the Vols. The sophomore went eight innings with six strikeouts and only two earned runs helping Tennessee takedown Vanderbilt 5-2. The Vols opened up the scoring thanks to an RBI double by the man they call Mike Honcho. Jordan Beck finished the game 2-for-5 with an […]
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etsu#Socon
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Scott County, VA double homicide suspect identified as Church Hill man

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the Scott County, Virginia double homicide suspect who was shot and killed by police in Tennessee. The TBI identified the suspect as Christopher C. Hutson, 34 of Church Hill, Tennessee. Local and federal authorities tried to take Hutson into custody after […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
The Spun

The X-Ray Results Are In For Armando Bacot

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot rolled his right ankle late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. After coming out of the game briefly, he returned to help the Tar Heels close out their rival. Fortunately, Bacot did not suffer any serious damage, according to head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJHL

Man facing charges after shooting last week in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Mooresburg man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in Hawkins County last week. An arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) revealed that deputies responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1200 block of Spruce Pine Road in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy