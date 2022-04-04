ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Remembering a fallen Marine in Leominster

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
Leominster, Mass. — Hundreds came together outside Leominster City Hall Sunday for a candlelight vigil to honor fallen marine Captain Ross Reynolds.

The 27-year-old was one of four marines killed during a NATO training exercise in Norway last month.

“It’s just heartbreaking, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said Lori Bateman, a family friend. “He’s an amazing young man with so much to give to the world, he always wanted to be a marine pilot, since he was a young boy, in his high school yearbook that was one of the goals that he had was to be a marine pilot and to have a happy family.”

His family friends say he achieved those goals by both becoming a pilot and by marrying Lana.

“Our dear friend set us up and I can tell you from the moment I met him, he was so dedicated to me, to this country,” said Lana Reynolds, the fallen marine’s wife.

Through tears Captain Reynolds’ wife shared a few memories with the crowd.

She says they had just gotten married on February 9.

“We got married in basically a hallway, it was the most precious moment of my life,” said Lana Reynolds. “And I’m going to miss him and I know he’s part of me and he’s with me and he’s flying all over, watching all of you, and he was doing what he loved - flying.”

She says they’re so thankful to see all of this support from the vigil Sunday to the procession Saturday, where thousands lined the streets as Captain Reynolds’ body was brought back home to Leominster.

Visiting hours for his wake will be from 3-7PM Monday at Leominster City Hall, followed by a funeral mass on Tuesday at St. Cecilia’s church.

Boston 25 News WFXT

