BTS gets standing ovation for James Bond-inspired Grammys performance

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

The K-pop band performed "Butter" with a secret agent twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxNTG_0eyRltLw00
BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The 2022 Grammy Awards were packed full of performances, with highlights from Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, and Lady Gaga just to name a few. But perhaps the most talked-about moment of the night was the energetic James Bond-inspired performance by K-pop band BTS.

In a medley of spy movie references, a flair of showmanship, smooth dance moves, and– perhaps even smoother — a whisper into Olivia Rodrigo’s ear, the South Korean boy band gave a performance deserving of the standing ovation they received.

To kick off the spy theme, bandmember Jungkook descended from the ceiling on a large hook as if he was breaking into a secure facility.

The performance began with a jazzy soundtrack as several members were revealed to be sitting in the audience, almost as if undercover for a secret mission, should they choose to accept it.

MTV News tweeted out a video of a very Bond-esque interaction between Rodrigo and bandmember Kim Taehyung.

The group slowly strolled onstage before assembling for a rousing rendition of their single “Butter.”

Midway through, the performance pulled even more heavily from spy tropes as the band members performed an incredible laser-dodging dance routine — Catherine Zeta-Jones style.

MTV News tweeted out a video of the ensuing standing ovation. After the dynamic performance, every member will certainly need an ice water, shaken not stirred.

