BTS gets standing ovation for James Bond-inspired Grammys performance
The K-pop band performed "Butter" with a secret agent twist.
The 2022 Grammy Awards were packed full of performances, with highlights from Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, and Lady Gaga just to name a few. But perhaps the most talked-about moment of the night was the energetic James Bond-inspired performance by K-pop band BTS.
In a medley of spy movie references, a flair of showmanship, smooth dance moves, and– perhaps even smoother — a whisper into Olivia Rodrigo’s ear, the South Korean boy band gave a performance deserving of the standing ovation they received.
To kick off the spy theme, bandmember Jungkook descended from the ceiling on a large hook as if he was breaking into a secure facility.
The performance began with a jazzy soundtrack as several members were revealed to be sitting in the audience, almost as if undercover for a secret mission, should they choose to accept it.
MTV News tweeted out a video of a very Bond-esque interaction between Rodrigo and bandmember Kim Taehyung.
The group slowly strolled onstage before assembling for a rousing rendition of their single “Butter.”
Midway through, the performance pulled even more heavily from spy tropes as the band members performed an incredible laser-dodging dance routine — Catherine Zeta-Jones style.
MTV News tweeted out a video of the ensuing standing ovation. After the dynamic performance, every member will certainly need an ice water, shaken not stirred.
