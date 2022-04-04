ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Collects helper

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Kuznetsov provided an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Columbus Blue Jackets & Boston Bruins

No April fools here; we’re back to giving the east coast some love in this Weekly Lost & Found edition. We’ve hit the point in the season where teams are starting to become mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This week, we’ll be looking at a Metropolitan Division team and an Atlantic Division team.
NHL
NESN

Nick Foligno Back In Lineup, Celebrating 1,000 Games With Bruins

Nick Foligno returns to the Bruins’ lineup after missing Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils for a lower-body injury. The Boston Bruins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Black and Gold will honor Foligno’s 1,000-game milestone with a ceremony before...
NHL
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: On four-game point streak

Karlsson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. After an up-and-down season, Karlsson's enjoying a rare run of consistency with two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winner Sunday. For the season, Karlsson's at 26 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a second-line role.
NHL
KARE

Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set...
NHL
NESN

Ford Final Five: Bruins Honor Nick Foligno, Defeat Blue Jackets

The Bruins honored Nick Foligno for his 1,000th career NHL game on Saturday. Erik Haula came up big for the Bruins, scoring what would become the game-winning goal late in the third period at TD Garden. The Bruins scored four unanswered goals between the second and third periods to earn a 5-2 victory. With the win over the Blue Jackets, the Bruins now have a 43-20-5 record this season.
NHL
#Capitals#Hurricanes#Pim
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two helpers in win

MacKinnon notched two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins. He had a hand in Colorado's first and last goals of the afternoon, including Devon Toews' game-winner. MacKinnon has six multi-point performances in his last 12 games, a stretch during which he's piled up five goals and 18 points.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Nabs helper

Leddy pocketed an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Flames. Leddy helped out on Nathan Walker's go-ahead goal in the third period that put the Blues in control late. In his last five games, Leddy's earned a goal and two assists as he settles in with his new team. The 31-year-old blueliner has earned 19 points, 60 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-34 rating through 62 games between the Blues and the Red Wings this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes on IL

The Cardinals placed Flaherty (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty's absence is expected to extend into May, at which point he will likely revert from the 10-day IL to the 15-day IL. Since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection March 18 to calm down the inflammation in his right shoulder, Flaherty has been cleared to participate in plyometric drills. He could begin a throwing program within the next few days, but he'll require multiple weeks to build up for starting duty after essentially missing all of spring training.
MLB

