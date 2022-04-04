ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Shot deflected in

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Ovechkin registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Columbus Blue Jackets & Boston Bruins

No April fools here; we’re back to giving the east coast some love in this Weekly Lost & Found edition. We’ve hit the point in the season where teams are starting to become mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This week, we’ll be looking at a Metropolitan Division team and an Atlantic Division team.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garnet Hathaway
NESN

Nick Foligno Back In Lineup, Celebrating 1,000 Games With Bruins

Nick Foligno returns to the Bruins’ lineup after missing Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Devils for a lower-body injury. The Boston Bruins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Black and Gold will honor Foligno’s 1,000-game milestone with a ceremony before...
NHL
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
Times Leader

Statement win: WBS Penguins score nine unanswered to thrash Bridgeport

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Playing in arguably the biggest game of the season to this point, the Penguins found another gear. Facing an early two-score deficit against Bridgeport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered in spectacular fashion. The Penguins scored nine unanswered goals to tie the franchise’s best output in history to smash the Islanders 9-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects shorthanded assist

O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
NHL
NESN

Ford Final Five: Bruins Honor Nick Foligno, Defeat Blue Jackets

The Bruins honored Nick Foligno for his 1,000th career NHL game on Saturday. Erik Haula came up big for the Bruins, scoring what would become the game-winning goal late in the third period at TD Garden. The Bruins scored four unanswered goals between the second and third periods to earn a 5-2 victory. With the win over the Blue Jackets, the Bruins now have a 43-20-5 record this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Scratched from lineup

Ward was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs for undisclosed reasons. More at-bats are available for Ward in the outfield this season, as the Angels designated Justin Upton for assignment Saturday. It's unclear if Ward was scratched due to an injury which will prevent him from claiming those opportunities early in the season or if he's merely dealing with a day-to-day issue.
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Battling stomach bug

Trout won't play in Monday's exhibition against the Dodgers due to a stomach bug, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Trout reportedly began to feel ill following Sunday's spring training game, so the team will hold him out Monday likely as a precaution. Blum adds that while it's unclear at this point how long he'll be out, the issue doesn't sound overly serious, and skipper Joe Maddon is hopeful for a quick return to the starting nine.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Officially placed on 10-day IL

Atlanta placed Acuna (knee) on the 10-day injured list Monday. The superstar outfielder is making good progress in his recovery from ACL surgery, but he'll still be forced to miss the early portion of the 2022 campaign. Acuna is currently projected to return in late April and is expected to be eased back into action as the team's designated hitter until he's 100 percent healthy. Before suffering his knee injury last season, the 24-year-old produced a slash line of .283/.394/.596 with 24 homers, 72 runs, 52 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 82 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Scratched with illness

Freeman isn't playing in Sunday's exhibition game against the Angels due to what manager Dave Roberts describes as a "24-hour bug," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Freeman isn't at the stadium for the contest, but he could be back in the lineup Monday. Assuming this is indeed a short-term issue, the star first baseman should be ready to go come Opening Day. Freeman is slashing .333/.368/.500 with a home run and two RBI through 19 spring plate appearances.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy