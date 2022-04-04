Study: Is tackle football inappropriate for kids?
Americans are divided on whether the country's most popular sport is appropriate for kids to play, according to a study by researchers at The Ohio State University.
Americans are divided on whether the country's most popular sport is appropriate for kids to play, according to a study by researchers at The Ohio State University.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0